3 things to know this morning – November 18, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Friday.

1. Autopsy results are in for the four University of Idaho students who were murdered on Sunday. They reveal that they were each stabbed multiple times to death by a large knife and there was no indication of sexual assault.

2. Brian Laundrie's estate will give $3 million dollars to Gabby Petito's family as a result of a wrongful death lawsuit. The money will go to the Gabby Petito Foundation, dedicated to locating missing people and curbing domestic violence.

3. The murder cases against Chad Daybell and his wife Lori Vallow-Daybell, will stay together. Judge Steven Boyce denied Chad's motion to sever or separate the cases. A new trial date has not been set.

Also, school has been canceled for Teton Elementary School today due to a power outage in the city of Teton.