Canadian defense minister says Ukraine winning the war

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canada’s defense minister says Ukraine’s military is winning the war and Russian President Vladimir Putin has only united NATO and renewed its purpose. Defense Minister Anita Anand made the remarks at the start of the annual Halifax International Security Forum which attracts defense and security officials from Western democracies. Russia is facing mounting setbacks in nearly nine months of fighting. Moscow recently pulled troops out of the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. But Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy and power facilities have fueled fears of what the dead of winter will bring. Anand says Putin wrongly assumed the Russian army would easily override the Ukrainians and that the West would sit back.

