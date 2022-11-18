Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 107-109 for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston. Brandon Ingram hit season-high five 3s and scored 25 for New Orleans, which was playing without star power forward Zion Williamson for a third straight game because of his bruised right foot. New Orleans lost for the first time in four games.

