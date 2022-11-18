Chargers’ Allen, Williams likely to play Sunday vs. Chiefs

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both say they expect to play Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Getting his top two receivers back from injury should be a big help for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Allen and Williams are both listed as questionable for the game. Allen has missed seven games, including the past two, with a nagging left hamstring injury he suffered in the season opener. Williams has been sidelined the past two games with a high ankle sprain.

