Nebraska deputies seize 28 dogs from woman’s home

By Abbie Petersen

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) — Lancaster County deputies pulled more than 20 dogs from a woman’s house this week.

It’s not the first time.

Julia Hudson, 70, was sentenced to two years probation in 2013 when state regulators found dozens of dogs in cages crusted in feces and urine.

The Capital Humane Society said the dogs removed from her home this week also lived in unsanitary conditions.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says this investigation started back in September after a delivery man was bit by one of Hudson’s dogs, and she couldn’t provide vaccination paperwork.

They then found her alleged unlicensed breeding operation.

Heartbreaking pictures show dirty animals in small cages.

The Capital Humane Society said they were on Julia Hudson’s property in Malcolm.

“A lot of dogs were covered in urine and feces, staining of their fur from the urine and feces, multiple dogs kind of crammed into small crates,” Capital Humane Society executive director Matt Madcharo said.

Madcharo said they’re now caring for the 28 dogs they rescued.

“To my recollection, this would be the largest for dogs that I’ve been involved in my 15 years here,” Madcharo said.

Madcharo said they assisted Lancaster County deputies.

The sheriff’s office said they originally found the animals after responding to reports of a delivery person being bit.

They said they spoke with Hudson and tried to work with her.

But when they returned to check on the status of the dogs, they said Hudson became combative and threatened deputies.

They booked her for terroristic threats.

“I would like to say I’m surprised, but I’m not,” said Jennifer Munson with the Phoenix Remix Animal Rescue.

Munson has an animal rescue organization in Lincoln.

She said multiple people filed complaints about Hudson over the years.

“It’s common knowledge that Hudson breeders is a bad seed out in Malcolm,” Munson said.

In 2013, Hudson received two years of probation for misdemeanor cruel neglect she was banned from owning dogs during that time period.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says Hudson does not have a license through its commercial dog and cat program. And has not since that 2013 sentence.

The department says it visited Hudson’s property multiple times since then.

“They have taken no action whatsoever,” Munson said.

The AG department said after a visit to Hudson’s property in 2019, they found: “That Ms. Hudson only had 3 breeding dogs, which does not meet the statutory definition of a commercial dog operator and there was no evidence of animal abuse or neglect at that time.”

Munson hopes justice is served.

“If she was going to change, that would have happened,” Munson said.

The Capital Humane Society in Lincoln is asking for help now that they’ve taken on so many additional dogs.

The executive director says it will cost them over $500 a day to care for them.

Link to Amazon Wishlist here: amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3MECIMUISMYQ8

Link to make online donation: capitalhumanesociety.org/ways-to-give

