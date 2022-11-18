Skip to Content
Who is Jack Smith, the special counsel named in the Trump investigations

By Chandelis Duster, CNN

Jack Smith, the special counsel announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection, has been a longtime Justice Department prosecutor.

In 2018, he became chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague, where he investigated war crimes in Kosovo.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

