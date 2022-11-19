Cal uses fumble return TD to beat Stanford 27-20 in Big Game

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jackson Sirmon scored on 37-yard return following a wild play with two fumbles and California rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Stanford 27-20 in the Big Game. The Golden Bears trailed 17-6 in the fourth quarter when Jack Plummer started the comeback with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Monroe Young. Then things really went crazy on the ensuing possession for Stanford when Sirmon picked up the second fumble on the play and returned it for the go-ahead score. The Cardinal lost back-to-back Big Games for the first time since 2008-09

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.