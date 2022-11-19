Towson secures 3 interceptions, beats Hampton 27-7

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyrrell Pigrome threw for two touchdowns, Ubayd Steed made two interceptions in the first half and Towson beat Hampton 27-7. The Towson defense intercepted Hampton quarterback Malcolm Mays three times. Robert Javier returned his interception for a 70-yard touchdown with 8:04 left in the fourth quarter. Isaiah Perkins and Darian Street each had a receiving touchdown to give Towson a 14-0 lead. Joachim Bangda carried it 11 times for 81 yards. Mays was 12 of 25 for 119 yards and a touchdown for Hampton. Jadakis Bonds had five catches for 68 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown. The Tigers closed their season with four straight CAA wins.

