Wright scores 24, SIU-Edwardsville downs VMI 93-67
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Led by Lamar Wright’s 24 points, the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars defeated the VMI Keydets 93-67. The Cougars moved to 3-2 with the win and the Keydets fell to 1-4.
