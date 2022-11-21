3 things to know this morning – November 21, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Monday.

1. New details released by Moscow Police reveal that other friends of the victims came to the home where the murders took place. The 9-1-1 call was made from one of the roommate's phones but they would not reveal who made the call. There are still no suspects in custody and police have not located a murder weapon.

2. Former Teton High School Wrestling and Football coach, Jeff Wilkes, was arrested in Blackfoot with two charges of sexual battery of a minor. The alleged assault happened in 2017 between Wilkes and a 17-year-old student.

3. The Pocatello Animal Services' Holiday Pet Food Drive starts today and runs through December 27. The shelter is collecting wet or dry dog and cat food, pet treats, litter, toys, and other pet supplies. There are several drop-off locations around Pocatello and you can find them here.