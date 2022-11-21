Faulk’s power-play goal lifts streaking Blues past Ducks

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk had a power-play goal late in the third period and the St. Louis Blues extended their winning streak to seven games with a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Faulk’s goal snapped a 1-all tie with 4:13 left in the game. The Blues’ winning streak is the longest in NHL history for a team immediately following a losing streak of eight games or more in regulation. Noel Acciari scored in the first and added an empty-netter to seal the win. Jordan Binnington made 27 saves for St. Louis. Cam Fowler scored and John Gibson made 23 saves for the Ducks, who have lost six of their last seven games.

