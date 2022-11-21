Mitchell, Garland combine for 55 in Cavs’ win over Hawks

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 29 points and nine assists, and Darius Garland scored 26 points, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the teams’ first meeting since the play-in tournament last season. Garland also had nine assists and tied his career high with eight turnovers, and Cedi Osman scored a season-best 23 off the bench as Cleveland won its third in a row Monday night following a five-game losing streak. Trae Young had 25 points and 10 assists, and Onyeka Okongwu had a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks.

