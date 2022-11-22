Egypt, Greece sign deals on migrant rescues, agriculture

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt and Greece have signed two bilateral deals, including a pact to improve cooperation in migrant search and rescue missions across the Mediterranean Sea. The deals were signed in Cairo on Tuesday. It was the second meeting the two countries’ foreign ministers in under two months, after Turkey signed a controversial maritime and gas deal with one of Libya’s two rival administrations. A statement from the Greek Foreign Ministry said the Egyptian and Greek defense ministers first signed the deal on the rescue missions. Later, the deputy foreign ministers signed an agricultural deal allowing up to 5,000 Egyptian seasonal farm workers to remain in Greece for up to nine months.

