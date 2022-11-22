Two explosions reported in Jerusalem, Israeli police say

By Alex Stambaugh and Hadas Gold, CNN

Two explosions have been reported in Jerusalem, including one that injured at least 11 people, Israeli police said Wednesday.

The first explosion was reported at a bus station near the entrance of Jerusalem at 7:06 a.m., police and the Israeli emergency services (MDA) said. Israeli Army Radio said the blast was caused by an explosive device planted at the scene.

The 11 injured included two people, ages 16 and 45, with serious wounds who were taken to hospital, said two paramedics from Magen David Adom, Israel’s Red Cross affiliate, who were at the scene.

“We were at the MDA station by the entrance to the city when we heard a large explosion. We immediately headed to the scene in large numbers, including ambulances, MICUs (mobile intensive care units) and medicycles,” said the paramedics.

“Two seriously wounded were lying nearby, a 16-year-old in the bus stop and a 45-year-old on the sidewalk,” they added.

A second explosion was reported at the city’s Ramot junction at 7:30 a.m., police said. Three people were evacuated from the scene with minor injuries, they added.

A spokesperson with the Israeli police said they are investigating and searching for suspects behind the two explosions.

