Geoff Wonfor, director of Beatles ‘Anthology,’ dead at 73

NEW YORK (AP) — Geoff Wonfor, a Grammy winning British filmmaker who directed the Beatles’ acclaimed “Anthology” documentary and worked on the 1980s music program “The Tube” as well as several projects with Paul McCartney, has died at age 73. Released in the mid-1990s, “The Beatles Anthology” was an authorized, multimedia project that included an eight-part documentary, three double albums and a coffee table book. The Anthology helped renew worldwide obsession in a band that had hardly been forgotten and brought Wonfor and co-director Bob Smeaton a Grammy in 1997 for best long form music video.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.