Men who vandalized Santa Cruz BLM mural sentenced to 90 days in jail

By Josh Copitch

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — Members of Santa Cruz Equity Collab gathered on Friday on the Santa Cruz County Superior Courthouse steps following the sentencing of two men charged with defacing the black lives matter mural in front of the Santa Cruz City Hall in July of 2021.

The two men plead no contest and were sentenced to 90 days in the county jail, and ordered to attend diversity and sensitivity training along with paying more than $19,000 in restitution and two years probation.

“The first hour and a half was devoted to community members speaking out giving victim impact statements which is somewhat unusual because really here the victim truly was the community so it was nice to hear from all of them very powerful,” Michael Mahan, assistant district attorney

“I think the whole point of this was to create pressure and leverage so that it doesn’t happen again or that people think about it a little bit harder next time but I don’t know if it did that and so that’s my only concern,” Abi Mustapha, mural artist.

The group says that they are still working on a definitive timeline to repair the mural still but will be planning to hold a public event in January 2023.

