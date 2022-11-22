Paris 2024 organizers say budget likely to increase
PARIS (AP) — Organizers say the operating budget for the 2024 Paris Olympics is expected to go up by 10%, in part because of high inflation. The organizing committee had an original operating budget of around 4 billion euros ($4.1 billion) but will present a revised figure at a board meeting next month that is expected to reach 4.4 billion euros ($4.5 billion). Organizers said half the extra money is needed to cover the impact of inflation, while some will go toward additional expenses for the opening ceremony on the Seine river and costs such as human resources and cybersecurity.