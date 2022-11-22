Police: Man who died in Maryland condo explosion committed suicide

By WBAL Staff

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland (WBAL) — A man who died in Wednesday’s explosion at a Gaithersburg condo complex committed suicide, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said Friday evening.

The man’s body was recovered Thursday morning from the rubble of the condo building that exploded. Police identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, a 36-year-old man who owned a condo in the 826 Quince Orchard Blvd. building. The medical examiner said he died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

County police and fire officials said they believe accelerants were used to set a fire that was so destructive, it caused the entire building to collapse.

Jones said there is also other evidence that supports suicide.

“We know for a fact that he made statements that were indicative of intentions of suicide,” Jones said.

The police chief said there was a missing persons report filed for Quizon but it did not list the Quince Orchard Boulevard address. Jones said those who reported Quizon missing didn’t know he owned the condo, which was purchased in August.

As many as 14 others were injured in the blast and fire, and all of them have since been released from hospitals.

“We have no information to believe that Mr. Quizon intended for other individuals to be injured or harmed in this particular incident,” Jones said during a news conference Friday evening. “It is a criminal investigation for the fact that if Mr. Quizon was still with us, still living that he would have been criminally culpable due to the fact that several individuals are injured and the amount of property damage as a result thereof.”

The explosion impacted four buildings and 47 residents of 24 condo units have registered with the county as displaced. Some were home at the time of the explosion.

“I felt this shock wave at the same time I heard this massive explosion,” said Michelle Conklin-Kusel, a resident. “Our building was actually shaking because it’s attached. Our section of building is attached to that building that had the explosion. I peered as much as I could, and I saw the other building was on fire and I freaked out.”

Residents called the new developments sad, unfortunate and scary.

“We’re coming up on some holidays, and these people have been devastated,” said Koran Johnson, a neighbor. “Their homes and everything they’ve worked to put together, again, is gone. And, they can’t just get it back, and that in and of itself is very sad.”

Fire investigative operations and law enforcement operations have concluded at the site. Officials said investigators across all of the agencies involved will continue to work at a location off site in the days to come.

