Russia urges Turkey to show restraint in Syria

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian official has called on Turkey “to show a certain restraint” in order to prevent further escalation in Syria, where tensions heightened over the weekend after Turkish airstrikes killed and wounded a number of Syrian soldiers. The Russian presidential envoy in Syria expressed hope Tuesday that “it will be possible to convince our Turkish partners to refrain from excessive use of force on the Syrian territory.” The airstrikes, which Turkey said were aimed at Kurdish militants whom Ankara blamed for a deadly Nov. 13 bombing in Istanbul, also struck several Syrian army positions in three provinces along the border with Turkey.

