Scam callers claiming to be with sheriff’s office making the rounds, authorities say

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an ongoing scam involving the caller identifying themselves as a member of the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the callers identify themselves as Sgt. Bryan Freeborn at the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. The phone number being used to call individuals is (828) 220-9705.

Authorities say if you receive this call or a voice mail, do not engage in conversation. Authorities say, just advise the individual that you are aware this is a scam and hang up. Do not call the number back.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for payment for fines or judgements to be paid over the phone and there is not a monetary fine for missing jury duty. The false scare tactic used during the scam is “that unless you pay the fine immediately you will be arrested.” The scammers claim that you have failed to respond to a jury summons and now owe fines and have a warrant out for your arrest, they may also leave a voicemail stating this false information.

These scammers are not local, so they ultimately proceed to ask you to put money on a prepaid debit card. The Sheriff’s Office will never ask you to put money on a prepaid card and give that info over the phone in order to pay fines.

Always feel free to call back the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 828-250-6670 if you are not sure if you are being scammed or have any questions.

