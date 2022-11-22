Suspect sought after 4 killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm

LACEY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities have “a suspect in mind” after four people were found dead and one injured at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma, but no arrests have been announced. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Stan Florence says authorities believe the suspect knew the victims, who were found dead Sunday night at the 10-acre farm that is about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Authorities have not identified the victims or said how they were killed. The injured person was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. The case is being investigated as a quadruple homicide. Police have searched the property but did not find the suspect.

