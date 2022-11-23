Skip to Content
Published 7:02 AM
Published 7:02 AM

3 things to know this morning – November 23, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Wednesday.

1. The investigation is ongoing for the murder of the University of Idaho students killed over a week ago. Moscow Police are asking the public if they have any information to call or their tip-line at 208-883-7180 or email at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

2. Bingham County's new indoor BMX track will open this Saturday in the Pingree area. It's the first track they have had in thirty years.

3. The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is starting up again and they are looking for donations and volunteers to help local families in need.

Zach Glancy

