Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Bears quarterback Justin Fields will take a wait-and-see approach to playing this week on the road against the New York Jets as a result of what he said was a left shoulder separation with ligament damage to the AC joint. It could be until Friday before he knows if he’ll play. The injury was suffered against the Atlanta Falcons to start the Bears’ final offensive drive. Fields said Wednesday he would not have been able to play if the game had been held then. The Bears would start Trevor Siemian against the Jets if Fields is unable to start.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.