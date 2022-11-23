Cardinals facing myriad on-and off-field issues

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are the object of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series and they are providing plenty of fodder for bad football and good television. The Cardinals have lost three of their past four games, they’ve been hit by myriad of injuries and are now dealing with the fallout of losing assistant coach Sean Kugler, who was fired after an alleged incident in Mexico City the night before the team’s embarrassing 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

