Consumers continue to lack confidence in the US economy ahead of holiday shopping season

By Alicia Wallace, CNN Business

Heading into the all-important holiday shopping season, American consumers still aren’t feeling very confident about the state of the US economy.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index landed at 56.8 in November, up from the preliminary reading of 54.7 measured earlier this month but lower than the 59.9 recorded in October.

Economists were expecting a reading of 55, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.