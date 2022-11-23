Driver accused of running away after 17-year-old passenger killed in crash into power pole

By KTRK Staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A man accused of running away after causing a crash that killed his 17-year-old passenger has been arrested and charged, according to Houston police.

The deadly crash happened at 8000 South Gessner Road at 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 20, according to HPD.

The 19-year-old driver, Angel David Espinoza Martinez, is charged with failure to stop and render aid.

HPD released Espinoza Martinez’s mugshot, which shows the suspect with his head wrapped and neck in a brace due to injuries he sustained in the crash.

Police said Espinoza Martinez and his 17-year-old passenger were in a red Nissan Altima traveling southbound on South Gessner when the driver swerved and struck a power pole.

After the crash, the 19-year-old ran away, police said.

Police said the passenger was ejected out of the Nissan and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation led investigators to Espinoza Martinez. Police found him at an area hospital being treated for his injuries.

He has since been charged and transported to the Harris County Jail.

Investigators did not release the identity of the victim who was killed.

