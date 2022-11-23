Foligno scores twice as Wild rout Jets, 6-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marcus Foligno scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves as the Minnesota Wild took down the Winnipeg Jets 6-1. Matt Boldy added a goal and two assists for the Wild, and Kirill Kaprizov extended his point streak to seven games with a power-play goal 28 seconds into the third period. Gustavsson made his third straight start in net with Marc-Andre Fleury still out with an upper-body injury. Kyle Connor had Winnipeg’s goal, a wrister that cut Minnesota’s lead to 3-1 in the second period.

