Las Vegas teen suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after crashing ATV into parked car

By KVVU Staff

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 14-year-old boy suffered “life-threatening injuries” after crashing an ATV into a parked vehicle Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:39 p.m. near Gowan Road and Sandy Lane.

Police say the 2005 Yamaha Grizzly ATV was traveling westbound on Gowan Road when the teen lost control of the off-road vehicle and hit the rear of a parked 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer as the ATV overturned.

According to police, the teen was transported to Sunrise Hospital with injuries determined to be life-threatening by hospital staff.

The crash remains under investigation by Las Vegas police.

