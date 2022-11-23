Myanmar military arrests 2 journalists from friendly media

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government, which has cracked down hard on independent media since seizing power last year, has arrested two journalists working for outlets sympathetic to it. A fellow journalist, speaking on condition of anonymity because he feared he could also be arrested, says they were both arrested after attending a news conference held by the Information Ministry last week. There has been no official report about their arrests, but the reason they were detained appeared to be related to questions they asked at the news conference. Since ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year, the military government has shut down virtually all critical outlets and arrested nearly 150 journalists, publishers and media executives.

