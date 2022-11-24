3 things to know this morning – November 24, 2022￼

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Thanksgiving Thursday.

1. Moscow Police are looking into tips from the public that one victim possibly had a stalker. They have not yet been able to verify it though.

2. Jackson Police are investigating after six restaurants in the Jackson area were broken into on November 7th. Jackson Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

3. Multiple places around Eastern Idaho are providing free Thanksgiving lunches today. The St. Anthony Lions Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Lunch at South Fremont Junior High School from 11 am to 2 pm. The Salvation Army in Idaho Falls will provide a meal between 11 am and 1 pm at the Elk's Lodge on Elva Street. In Pocatello, Puerto Vallarta along Creek Road is also serving a free meal to the community from 11 am to 2 pm. There may be other free meals offered in your neighborhood.

We hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving.