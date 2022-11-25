SAVANNAH, Ga. — Led by TJ Long’s 15 points, the Fairfield Stags defeated the Towson Tigers 74-69 on Friday night. The Stags are now 1-4 on the season, while the Tigers fell to 5-1.

