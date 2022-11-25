No. 24 Texas beats Baylor, keeps Big 12 title hopes alive
By MARK ROSNER
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bijan Robinson rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, Jaylan Ford made his fourth interception of the season, and No. 24 Texas defeated Baylor 38-27. The Longhorns kept alive their chances of making the conference title game. If Kansas can beat No. 15 Kansas State on Saturday, Texas will face No. 4 TCU for the Big 12 championship. Robinson gained 65 of Texas’ 75 yards on its go-ahead drive, scoring from the 1 to give the Longhorns a 31-27 lead with 8:25 remaining. Roschon Johnson finished with 13 carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns for Texas.