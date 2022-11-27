Skip to Content
News
By
November 26, 2022 4:32 PM
Published 12:28 PM

Idaho Falls Ice Rink awaits skate delivery

The Idaho Falls Ice Rink had to push back their opening day due to skate delay.
Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation
The Idaho Falls Ice Rink had to push back their opening day due to skate delay.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Ice Rink delayed their grand opening this weekend due to an unforeseen holdup in their ice skate delivery.

According to the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation Facebook page, "The ice rink will not be open today, but Monday looks very possible."

The organization asks that people to stay off the ice when it is closed and without staff. A waiver is also needed for skaters before they can enter the rink.

The Downtown Idaho Falls Ice Skating Rink is located at The Broadway Plaza.

All skating is free to the public and each session is limited to 20 minutes.

Those interested in skating at the rink can hit the ice on Mondays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Travis Richards

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content