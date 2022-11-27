QB Aidan O’Connell led Purdue to win after brother’s death

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell led the Boilermakers to a victory Saturday over rival Indiana just days after his oldest brother, Sean, died. The school tweeted a statement from O’Connell on Sunday that announced his brother’s death but did not detail the cause. O’Connell, a sixth-year senior, was 18 of 29 and threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns as the Boilermakers beat Indiana 30-16. Purdue will face No. 2 Michigan next weekend in Indianapolis for the Big Ten title. O’Connell did not speak with reporters after the game. Coach Jeff Brohm alluded to something that made his QB emotional but did not go into detail.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.