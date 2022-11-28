3 things to know this morning – November 28, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here's what you should know to start your Cyber Monday.

1. Some University of Idaho students are returning to the Moscow campus, now that Thanksgiving break is over and Moscow police has increased patrols and campus security. Over two weeks have passed since four students were stabbed to death and police still have not identified a suspect and have not found the murder weapon.

2. Today, the Mountain America Center will be holding its Grand Opening. From noon to 7 pm, everyone can check out the new venue, get their picture taken on the Zamboni and meet the Spud Kings for free.

3. The Idaho Falls downtown Ice Rink opening was postponed over the weekend due to a delay on the ice skate delivery. They are hoping to open today, but that could change. The Teton County, Wyoming and Jackson Parks Recreation Department will also be opening multiple ice rinks around their county in the upcoming weeks.