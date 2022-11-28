Boston University looking for people over 95 for ‘super ager’ study

By CBSBOSTON.COM STAFF

BOSTON (WBZ) — If you are 95 or older, Boston University wants you to help them with a new study.

The university and other health organizations are creating a database for “super agers.” They want to talk to people 95 or older and their children.

The goal is to get health and genetic information from them to try and figure out what allows them to live so long.

The study is calling for 10,000 people to enroll. Anyone who is interested can click here to sign up.

“Through this research, we’re aiming to identify inherited and natural factors that protect against human aging and related diseases,” researchers said on the website. “The data from this study will be used to create a biorepository database for future research related to healthy aging.”

