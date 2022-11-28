‘I’m a survivor’: Burlington woman attacked by stranger in her driveway

By Kendall Keys

BURLINGTON, Wisconsin (WISN) — A Burlington woman survived an attack by a stranger in her own driveway.

Burlington police say it happened on Madison Street on Nov. 16.

She does not wish to be identified by name but told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys when her fight or flight response kicked in, she chose to fight for her life.

“I’m still having nightmares. I’m still seeing parts of the things that happened to me that day and it wakes me out of a dead sleep,” she said.

She told WISN 12 News she walked outside to her car that Wednesday just after 8 a.m. A man police identify as Richard Sallmann of Delevan was hiding in her driveway.

“The gentleman was hiding behind my car, had no idea he was back there, no idea at all that he was back there,” she said.

She said Sallmann is a stranger. When she got into her car, he approached her and attacked her.

He hit me so hard I was seeing black stars,” she said, “He continued to keep punching me and calling me a witch. Told me I was a witch and he also told me that I was going to die by his hands to never be able to cast another spell, is what he kept telling me.”

The attack lasted eight to 10 minutes. She said it felt like an eternity and lost count of the blows to her head after 50.

“He then climbed on top of me, all the while trying to -this is the part that’s hardest for me- groping me in both both private areas. He just kept grabbing me forcefully, grabbing me. At this point, I absolutely thought that this man was going to rape me,” she said.

A neighbor heard her cries for help and called 911. It was a call that she said saved her life.

“The day that it was happening, I saw my life ending that day. It was by the grace of God my neighbor called and police got there. I would definitely say, within milliseconds, if the cops would not have showed up when they did, I wouldn’t be here,” she said.

She said the attack made her fearful to leave her home and that her emotional wounds will take longer to heal than the physical wounds.

The attack left her with black eyes, internal bruising and damaged ribs. She said she has been practically bed-ridden for the past ten days, but she is thankful she was able to fight back until police arrived.

“I don’t consider myself as per se a victim. I’m a survivor,” she said.

She credited her family, friends and the community for helping her heal. Her daughter set up a Gofundme to help with medical expenses.

Richard Sallmann faces counts of first-degree attempted homicide, second-degree sexual assault, among other charges. Sallmann has a competency evaluation scheduled for Dec. 20.

