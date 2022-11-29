Bay Area kids who lost mom to COVID-19 receive puppy surprise from community 1 year after her death

By Dustin Dorsey

EAST PALO ALTO, California (KGO) — A family in East Palo Alto is mourning the loss of a dear loved one who died one year ago today.

They needed a little happiness in their life and the community stepped up in an incredibly touching way. ABC7 News was there for the big surprise.

An incredibly cute, 10-week-old Goldendoodle puppy is now the newest member of the family.

She comes to this family, along with all the needed supplies, completely free of charge thanks to donations from Dillon Doodles and the community.

This is a golden ray of hope for this family who was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in one of the worst ways possible.

“This past year has literally been hell,” grandmother Rowena Shaw said. “They’ve suffered a great loss and they’re just now sticking their head up, if you will. And I knew it would make my girls happy and even my grandson.”

The puppy comes the day the family remembers losing their mother — one year ago to the date.

After always wanting a dog, Grandma Shaw worked with Dillon Doodles to provide a smile on such a difficult day.

Dillon Doodles specializes in breeding and training dogs as great support companions for people who need them most.

Co-owner Janice Dillon says they donate dogs to families for different reasons and she hopes this little one can bring joy.

“I’m a nurse, and I’ve spent the last two years, three years of COVID working in the hospitals and seeing all the families from the after-effects brought,” Dillon said. “And so, this is why this meant a lot to me as well.”

The little puppy was named “Whip Cream” at birth, but the family quickly figured out a name fitting for their new family member.

“There’s nothing like losing your mom or a parent at an early age. So I’m glad we have ‘Treasure,’ and I’m glad for this day,” Shaw said.

Treasure is a reminder of the gift she is and will be for this family who lost so much.

