Morsell hits 6 3s, N.C. State beats William & Mary 85-64

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Casey Morsell scored 23 points, Terquavion Smith had 13 points, five rebounds and seven assists and North Carolina State beat William & Mary 85-64. Morsell tied a career-high with six 3-pointers as N.C. State went 12 of 28 (32%) from distance. Morsell also had six 3-pointers in a 107-74 win over FIU in early November, and he had five against then-No. 3 Kansas later in the month. Jack Clark had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Dusan Mahorcic added 12 points and nine boards for N.C. State. Jarkel Joiner added 11 points and six assists. N.C. State held William & Mary to 39% shooting with 17 turnovers.

