Ohio State leader Johnson resigning halfway through contract

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson says she’ll step down when the school year ends in May. She’s resigning after less than three years at the helm of one of the nation’s largest public universities. The 65-year-old engineer did not explain a reason for her decision in her letter sent Monday to Ohio State students and employees. The former undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Energy joined OSU as president in September 2020 and led the Buckeyes through much of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, she served as chancellor of New York’s public university system.

