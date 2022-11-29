Operation Warm gives coats to local students

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Students from Linden Park Elementary School are going in to winter with some new coats thanks to Operation Warm and Mountain America Credit Union.

These organizations gave out 500 coats on Monday.

Operation Warm provides coats and shoes to children across the nation.

Mountain America Credit Union chose the students at Linden Park to receive the coats.

In Idaho, 13% of children live in poverty. Operation Warm provides confidence, warmth and hope to children in need through the gift of brand-new winter coats. A new coat has a multiplier effect: when children can safely get to school on cold days, they arrive eager and ready to learn.