Spanish government presents bill to fight human trafficking

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s government has presented a new bill with the goal of providing better protection for economically vulnerable migrants who are in the clutches of international human trafficking rings. Spanish Justice Minister Pilar Llop said. the legislation proposed on Tuesday was designed to help victims of different types of trafficking, from sexual exploitation and forced labor to the illegal sale of human organs and involuntary marriages. Spain’s Interior Ministry says Spanish police freed more than 1,000 victims from human exploitation rings last year. A large majority of the victims of sexual exploitation were women from Colombia, Paraguay, Romania and Venezuela. Police also freed two girls from Romania from forced marriages.

