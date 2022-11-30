Big 12 coaches tab Duggan, Anudike-Uzomah as top players

IRVING, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Max Duggan has been named the Big 12′s offensive player of the year by the league’s coaches. Kansas State end Felix Anudike-Uzomah is the top defensive player. Those players will face each other Saturday when the third-ranked and 12-0 Horned Frogs play No. 13 Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game. Sonny Dykes was selected coach of the year by his peers after TCU became the first Big 12 team since Texas in 2009 to finish a regular season undefeated. His dad, the late Spike Dykes, won the award with Texas Tech in 1996.

