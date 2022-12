CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Kareem Reid scored 15 points as Gardner-Webb beat Western Carolina 71-55. Reid finished 7 of 9 from the floor for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. DQ Nicholas went 6 of 13 from the field to add 14 points. Anthony Selden shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points. Tre Jackson finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for the Catamounts.

