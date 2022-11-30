Tatum scores 49, Celtics hold off hot-shooting Heat 134-121

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 49 points, and the Boston Celtics held off the hot-shooting Miami Heat for a 134-121 victory. It was the All-Star’s third 40-point game this season as he continues to pace the league’s top-rated offense and make an early case for MVP consideration in his sixth NBA season. Boston has won five straight and 14 of its last 15. Jaylen Brown finished with 26 points following a one-game absence due to neck stiffness. Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points, connecting on five of Boston’s 22 3-pointers in the game. Max Strus finished with five 3-pointers and 23 points for Miami. Bam Adebayo also added 23 points before being ejected. Miami, which shot 52% overall, was 18 of 40 from beyond the arc.

