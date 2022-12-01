Chargers hope to continue recent success against Raiders
By The Associated Press
The Los Angeles Chargers play at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Los Angeles is a slight favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Chargers have beaten Las Vegas in seven of the past 11 meetings. Both teams are coming off close victories. The Chargers hope to take a step toward making the playoffs. The Raiders are trying to win their third game in a row and inch closer to .500. Both offenses are in the top half of the NFL. Their defenses are near the bottom.