Hundreds receive anonymous letters targeting West County teenagers

By Alexis Zotos

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The Glendale Police Department says it has heard from around 100 residents who received an anonymous letter in the mail with no return address. Inside the envelope was a mailer with the word “BEWARE” and the faces of three teenagers.

“I was shocked, totally shocked when I saw it. I’m a parent. I’m a grandparent. I was just flabbergasted someone would mail this,” said Susan, a Glendale resident who received the letter but didn’t want to share her last name.

The letter shares the teen boys’ driver license photos, age, height, weight, and school. The back of the paper features several allegations, including that the boys attend “parties where they aren’t welcome.”

“I would be livid if it was my children,” said Susan.

Her children are out of college. She has grandchildren but none of them go to the same school districts as the teens on the mailer.

Glendale Police said many residents who reported the mailers have no connection with the teens or schools. Kirkwood Police and Ballwin Police are also investigating the mailers.

Glendale Police said no one has made a report of any of the alleged behavior mentioned in the mailer.

News 4 spoke with the mom of one of the teens mentioned in the letter. She said, “it’s infuriating, and it’s heartbreaking for your kid.”

All three of the parents are speaking to attorneys. Will Goldsmith, an attorney representing one of the teens’ families, said they are considering all options and looking at possible legal action.

Goldsmith and Glendale Police said the use of driver’s license photos in the letter raises legal questions.

Susan says it’s all very strange and even more concerning if it’s an adult behind the mailers.

“No teenager is going to spend the money to print these, they’re full color, there’s money involved in this,” she said.

The teens’ school districts also received copies of the letter. All three said they are looking into the matter.

