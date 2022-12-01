Legal push to cut Puerto Rico power company debt delayed

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Efforts to restructure some $9 billion in debt held by Puerto Rico’s power company have hit a new snag following multiple failed attempts to end its bankruptcy. Officials had until Thursday to submit a new proposal on how to cut the Electric Power Authority’s debt _ the largest held by any government agency _ but a mediation team overseeing negotiations between Puerto Rico’s government and bondholders requested a one-week extension. A federal judge overseeing the case has yet to issue a ruling on the request.

