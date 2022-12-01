Mexico will increase minimum wage by 20% in 2023

By Stefano Pozzebon, CNN

Mexico’s minimum wage will increase by 20% from 2023, the government announced on Thursday after it reached a deal with the labor and business sector.

The rise will begin on January 1, where the daily minimum wage will go from 172 Mexican pesos ($9) to 207 Mexican pesos ($10.82), Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde announced during government press conference in Mexico City.

The agreement was reached unanimously between the government, the labor sector and the business sector, Alcalde said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.