No. 23 Gonzaga women beat SFA in homecoming for Truong twins

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kaylynne Truong had 21 points and seven assists, Yvonne Ejim added 19 points and nine rebounds and No. 23 Gonzaga beat Stephen F. Austin 71-59 in a homecoming for the Truong twins. Kaylynne Truong and Kayleigh Truong graduated from Jersey Village High School in Houston. In 2019, they led the Falcons to a District 17-6A championship with a 33-3 overall record and 16-0 in district play. Gonzaga led by as many as 18 points in the game. SFA scored the opening six points of the fourth quarter to get within 53-49, but Brynna Maxwell converted a three-point play for Gonzaga and Kaylynne Truong added a 3-pointer for a 10-point lead.

